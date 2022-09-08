BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Storm chances through the end of the week

Some stronger storms are possible with intense lightning and heavy rains
Next 3 Days
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More storm chances are possible as we get closer to the end of the week and look ahead to the weekend.

For your Thursday, expect some sunny periods which will heat things up into the upper 80s. Once we get enough heating going, storms are expected to pop around the area. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side with intense lightning, gusty winds and small hail. This is all due to an upper level low with a bunch of cold air aloft spinning on top of us today and into Friday. Rain chances will be around 40% on Thursday, with a 60% rain chance Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to bring a change in weather as this upper air disturbance exits the region likely leaving us mostly dry and plenty hot. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will trend towards 90 degrees as rain chances decline. I’m thinking coverage of storms on Saturdays drops to 30% and maybe even as low as 20% by Sunday.

All eyes next week will be on the 1st front of fall crossing the nation. It does look like this front will pay us a visit on Tuesday leading to a stretch of dry, sunny days come the middle of the week. Not only will it be dry and sunny but less humid air will make for a much nicer feel.

Hurricane Earl continues to churn over the open Atlantic and is in the process of becoming our first major storm of the season. Bermuda will be sideswiped by the storm before it heads into the North Atlantic and weakens by the weekend. Some other disturbances are crossing the Atlantic but I’m happy to announce none are coming to the Gulf.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Chief Timothy David Ray and Sheriff Susan Hutson
ZURIK: Orleans Sheriff fires communications director after ethics board opinion, FOX 8 investigations

Latest News

Bruce: 3 more days with rain chances as we dry out late weekend into next week
Bruce: Spotty showers to wrap up the week; drier skies move in for the weekend
Morning weather update for Wed., Sept. 7 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Wed., Sept. 7 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Sept. 7
Afternoon weather update for Wed., Sept. 7
Next 3 Days
The gloomy skies and rain chances remain