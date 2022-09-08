Storm chances through the end of the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More storm chances are possible as we get closer to the end of the week and look ahead to the weekend.

For your Thursday, expect some sunny periods which will heat things up into the upper 80s. Once we get enough heating going, storms are expected to pop around the area. Some of these storms may be on the stronger side with intense lightning, gusty winds and small hail. This is all due to an upper level low with a bunch of cold air aloft spinning on top of us today and into Friday. Rain chances will be around 40% on Thursday, with a 60% rain chance Friday.

The weekend is shaping up to bring a change in weather as this upper air disturbance exits the region likely leaving us mostly dry and plenty hot. Highs for Saturday and Sunday will trend towards 90 degrees as rain chances decline. I’m thinking coverage of storms on Saturdays drops to 30% and maybe even as low as 20% by Sunday.

All eyes next week will be on the 1st front of fall crossing the nation. It does look like this front will pay us a visit on Tuesday leading to a stretch of dry, sunny days come the middle of the week. Not only will it be dry and sunny but less humid air will make for a much nicer feel.

Hurricane Earl continues to churn over the open Atlantic and is in the process of becoming our first major storm of the season. Bermuda will be sideswiped by the storm before it heads into the North Atlantic and weakens by the weekend. Some other disturbances are crossing the Atlantic but I’m happy to announce none are coming to the Gulf.

