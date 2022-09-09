BBB Accredited Business
16-year-old girl missing since leaving school in ride-share vehicle, NOPD say

The teen has been missing since Wednesday, Sept. 7
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left for school on September 7, 2022.(NOPD)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old girl has been missing since being picked up from school in a ride-share vehicle, according to the NOPD.

Police say that the person that reported her missing said Kaniya Hunt has not been seen or heard from since Wednesday (Sept. 7).

She is considered a runaway at this point in time, police say.

Anyone with additional information on Kaniya Hunt’s whereabouts is urged to contact NOPD Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.

