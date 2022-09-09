Bill’s Isaiah McKenzie does gender reveal for sister after scoring a touchdown

(WVUE) - Bill’s wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie did the ultimate gender reveal after scoring a touchdown in Thursday’s season opener.

The Buffalo Bills’ posted a video on TikTok Friday morning showing the receiver screaming out, “It’s a boy!” into the camera after recording a touchdown in the third quarter against the Rams.

You can see McKenzie’s family watching on TV as he revealed the news.

It’s not clear whether McKenzie planned the reveal or if it was a surprise, but his family’s reaction was priceless.

Of course, after the reveal, the Bills celebrated a win against the Rams beating them 31-10 at SoFi Stadium.

