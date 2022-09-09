BBB Accredited Business
FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brother Martin continues to make deep playoff runs year in and year out. But the Crusaders are hungry for titles.

“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat, and tears put into this program over the years. We set the expectations for the guys in the program today. Our guys put the time in. They know the expectations. They know it’s been five of the last eight years we’ve been to the semi-finals, but now the goal is to take that next step,” said Brother Martin head coach Mark Bonis.

Four year starter at quarterback, Garrett Mmahat, has moved on due to graduation. So now the keys to the Brother Martin offense are with Clayton Lonardo.

“Garrett did a great job last year, or the last couple of years preparing Clayton. Clayton has grown tremendously as a player and also as a leader. We’re taking it slow with him. There’s some things, that obviously with our schedule it speaks for itself. So we’re kinda incrementally increasing the offense as the season goes. But everything that we add he grasp tremendously,” said Bonis.

Last year, St. Paul’s also made it to the state semi-finals, falling one point short against eventual champ Catholic. The Wolves possess the talent to make another run at the Dome.

“We like to play against great competition, and Brother Martin brings that to us Friday night. They got a great program, well-coached, fundamentally sound. It’s a challenge for us, and see where we are in Week 2. See if we got better and progressed from Week 1. So it’s a great opportunity for our team as well,” said St. Paul’s head coach Ken Sears.

