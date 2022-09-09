Jefferson Parish deputy-involved shooting at a park in Algiers

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the NOPD is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Algiers.

The shooting happened at the Morris F-X Senior Park, formerly known as Old Behrman Park.

According to both JPSO Sheriff Lopinto and NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson responded to the shooting and conducted a press conference surrounding the incident.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW

JPSO and NOPD media presser The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and New Orleans Police Department are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Behrman Park in Algiers.

