Meg Gatto teaming up with Lee Zurik in the evening; new 4 a.m. show announced

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - FOX 8 is extremely excited to announce Meg Gatto as the new co-anchor of FOX 8 News at 5 and 10pm. Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Meg will join anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Lee Zurik on FOX 8 News at 5pm and on FOX 8 News at 10pm.

“We’re thrilled to move such a deserving, dedicated member of the FOX 8 News team,” said News Director Kristen Palestina. “For more than a decade, Meg has succeeded in every role she’s played at our station. Meg’s given it her all every day, not only anchoring the morning news but then turning award-winning reports, which now include our FOX 8 Defenders franchise.”

With Meg Gatto moving to nights, award-winning and long-time news veteran John Snell and Kelsey Davis will hold down their primary anchor duties on FOX 8 Morning Edition. For more than three decades, John Snell has covered nearly every major local story and won countless awards. Kelsey Davis will now share more co-anchoring duties with Snell as well as continue her important daily and franchise reporting.

Rob Krieger will take on more anchoring duties during the FOX 8 Morning Edition. Krieger is another one of our FOX 8 journalists rising up on our team. A Regional Murrow award winner, Krieger has been an important part of FOX 8 News since 2015.

This leads to weekend anchor Olivia Vidal joining the FOX 8 Morning Edition team as a reporter/anchor. She’ll help launch our new half-hour of news, FOX 8 News at 4am on September 19 as well.

“We are thrilled for everyone and the moves will be journalistically seamless,” said Vice President and General Manager Mikel Schaefer. “We take great pride in advancing careers of those on our FOX 8 team, who serve the public day in and day out.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.