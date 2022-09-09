BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Storms linger for evening, but drier to finish the weekend

A break from humidity next week
Late Thursday September 8th, 2022 storms sent lightning branching across the sky captured by Mellissa Sperling in Abita Springs, LA.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An upper low kept rain chances on the higher end through most of the week and it looks like we will still be dealing with the effects for much of the day on Saturday. Look for passing showers and a few heavy down pours as lots of moisture remains available. A weak front starts moving in late Sunday into Monday with some of the drier air taking over as it approaches. It will be more difficult to get storms to form. Once the front moves through early in the week while temperatures will still be warm lower humidity will help things feel a bit nicer across the region. In the tropics all activity is well out to sea and has no impact on the Gulf in the short term forecast.

Morning weather update for Fri., Sept. 9 at 6 a.m.
Afternoon weather update for Fri., Sept. 9
NOLA Weekend Forecast
Pop up storms remain into the weekend
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 9/8
