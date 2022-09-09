Nicondra: Storms linger for evening, but drier to finish the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An upper low kept rain chances on the higher end through most of the week and it looks like we will still be dealing with the effects for much of the day on Saturday. Look for passing showers and a few heavy down pours as lots of moisture remains available. A weak front starts moving in late Sunday into Monday with some of the drier air taking over as it approaches. It will be more difficult to get storms to form. Once the front moves through early in the week while temperatures will still be warm lower humidity will help things feel a bit nicer across the region. In the tropics all activity is well out to sea and has no impact on the Gulf in the short term forecast.

