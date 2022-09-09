BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Officials warn parents to look out for fentanyl that looks like candy

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in...
The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be weary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (Gray New) – Officials in Florida are warning parents nationwide to be cautious of products that look like candy but actually contain drugs.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said with Halloween around the corner, it’s not too early to be on the lookout for these deceptive products.

The sheriff’s office posted photos of examples to be wary of, showing fentanyl pressed in multiple colors, giving it a candy-like appearance.

“Not only does this make it easier for kids to hide drugs from their parents, but it also makes it more likely for unknowing kids (or even adults) to consume the drugs believing it is candy,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

If you believe your child has ingested something they shouldn’t have, officials say to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

An image of Queen Elizabeth is projected on the Sydney Opera House on Friday.
‘A servant queen’: World pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The coyote managed to slip inside the home around 4 a.m. through the front door while the...
Coyote found hiding in family’s bathroom
The IAEA team observes the damage caused by shelling on the roof of the special building at...
Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
FILE - President Joe Biden is visiting Ohio for the groundbreaking of a new Intel computer chip...
LIVE: Biden at Ohio groundbreaking: Dems reviving manufacturing
A house in Cecil County, Maryland, is cordoned with police tape amid reports of multiple deaths.
Official: 5 found dead in northeastern Maryland home