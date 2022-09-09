BBB Accredited Business
Pop up storms remain into the weekend

Rain chances do decrease by Sunday though
NOLA Weekend Forecast
NOLA Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The upper low that has plagued our weather with clouds and rain at times this week will finally exit the picture this weekend.

Before then though, we have some storms to get through and that includes later this afternoon. A 60% rain chance will be the story to end the work week on this Friday as passing storms will be possible, especially by afternoon. Some of these storms will be on the heavy side so be on the lookout for the downpours and lightning. Highs with the extra clouds and rain chances stay in the middle 80s.

This weekend brings more storm chances for Saturday before I think a drier period settles in. Saturday should see a mixture of sun and storms with around a 40% coverage but that decreases to a 20% stray storm chance come Sunday. The decreasing rain chances will yield hotter temperatures as highs try to go touch 90 to round out the weekend.

Next week it’s all about a front which will cross the nation leading to the first small taste of fall. For us, it won’t exactly be a “cool” front as highs stay in the upper 80s behind the frontal passage but the humidity will drop considerably. Good feeling air will be around from Tuesday onward next week.

No tropical concerns are expected in the Gulf or Caribbean for the next week.

