Social media rumors say a tiger is loose in Houma; police weigh in

Is the Tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam? Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - Is there a Tiger or just a bunch of tall tales?

(Sheri Hemrick | Cameron Zoo)

Overnight heading into Friday (Sept. 9) morning, an unexplainable rumor that a tiger on the loose had been walking around Downtown Houma Thursday night emerged online. Social media accounts from people in the Houma area flooded the timelines with posts about a loose tiger in their town. However, no one seems to know who the Tiger allegedly belongs to or if anyone has actually seen it.

Is the tiger even real or is this someone’s social media stunt gaining steam?

Fox 8 reached out to the Houma Police Department with questions.

A spokesperson for Houma police said that they have received multiple calls about an apparent tiger on the loose but that officers have not “laid eyes” on the exotic animal themselves.

“Anytime we receive multiple calls about something like this, we’re obligated to perform a search,” the spokesperson said.

Police didn’t share additional details about the search but they confirmed they’ve received multiple calls about the rumored situation.

Real or not, people in Houma are buzzing online.

