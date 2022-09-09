BBB Accredited Business
Sports bettors taking the Saints over win total in huge numbers

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints current over/under win total at Caesars Sportsbook is 8.5 games. Sports bettors are coming out in strong numbers it appears to take the over.

According to Caesars, the Saints over bet is on 92.4% tickets and 93.9% handle. Meaning less than 10 percent think the Black and Gold will go under 8.5.

Last season, the Saints started four different quarterbacks, and still finished 9-8.

New Orleans kicks off their 2022 regular season in Atlanta at 12 p.m. on FOX 8. The Black and Gold are 5.5-point favorites.

