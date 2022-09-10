Arch Manning accounts for 5 TD’s in a Newman win over Riverside

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another score in a Newman triumph over Riverside, 42-20.

Manning went 19-of-22 passing in the contest for 221 yards. Manning hit Kai Donaldson for two TD’s, and Will Randle and Peter Loop.

Backup quarterback Eli Friend, who now sees time at running back, scored on a 39-yard touchdown run.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.