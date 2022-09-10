BBB Accredited Business
Arch Manning accounts for 5 TD’s in a Newman win over Riverside

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Texas Longhorns commit Arch Manning threw four touchdown passes, and ran for another score in a Newman triumph over Riverside, 42-20.

Manning went 19-of-22 passing in the contest for 221 yards. Manning hit Kai Donaldson for two TD’s, and Will Randle and Peter Loop.

Backup quarterback Eli Friend, who now sees time at running back, scored on a 39-yard touchdown run.

Comets hold on for a breathtaking victory over Lutcher.
St. Charles Catholic wins a thriller over Lutcher, 21-20
Arch Manning throws for 4 TD's in a Greenies win.
Arch Manning accounts for 5 TD's in a Newman triumph over Riverside
The Wildcats defense forced five fumbles.
No. 1 Destrehan dominates John Ehret, 42-6