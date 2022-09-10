BBB Accredited Business
Man shot and killed in Broadmoor neighborhood, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Broadmoor neighborhood according to NOPD.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

