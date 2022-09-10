Man shot and killed in Broadmoor neighborhood, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot and killed Friday evening in the Broadmoor neighborhood according to NOPD.

Around 7:30 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.