Nicondra: Mostly sunny and warm to close out the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Low pressure that kept our area in showers and storms for the past several days finally lifted away on Saturday allowing for some slightly less humid air to settle in and less rain coverage across the region. Overnight lows Saturday into Sunday should hover around the 70 degree mark with less rain still on Sunday afternoon. We could still see a few down pours, but most stay dry. Bigger changes on the way for Monday as the first fall front is pushing towards the coast. We won’t see any huge temperature changes during the day, but enough dry air should settle in to allow for consistent lower 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain. The less humid days will feel a bit nicer as well.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.