No. 1 Destrehan dominates John Ehret, 42-6

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 “Big 8″ No. 1-ranked Destrehan smothered John Ehret’s offense, and the Wildcats offense was unstoppable.

Destrehan improved to 2-0 on the season beating the Patriots, 42-6.

Shane Lee rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. The passing game was led by the connection of Jai Eugene, Jr. and Daniel Blood. That duo connected for the first score of the contest.

The Wildcats defense forced five fumbles.

Destrehan is at East Ascension next week.

