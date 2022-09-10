BBB Accredited Business
No. 1 Destrehan dominates John Ehret, 42-6

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The FOX 8 “Big 8″ No. 1-ranked Destrehan smothered John Ehret’s offense, and the Wildcats offense was unstoppable.

Destrehan improved to 2-0 on the season beating the Patriots, 42-6.

Shane Lee rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown. The passing game was led by the connection of Jai Eugene, Jr. and Daniel Blood. That duo connected for the first score of the contest.

The Wildcats defense forced five fumbles.

Destrehan is at East Ascension next week.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

