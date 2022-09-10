Run game powers Crusaders to victory over St. Paul’s

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Brother Martin Crusaders ran all over the St. Paul’s Wolves to victory, 28-14.

Jordan West led the ‘Saders with 2 rushing TD’s, and Torey Lambert also found the end zone for a score.

Lambert left the game with a leg injury, but head coach Mark Bonis said he’ll be back next week when Brother Martin plays at St. Thomas More.

The Crusaders improved to 2-0 on the young season.

