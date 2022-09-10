BBB Accredited Business
Six adults; two juveniles arrested in Hammond after a shootout

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Hammond Police arrested eight people after a shootout in downtown Hammond early Friday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., Hammond Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of North Oak and West Robert Streets.

Police found one car with bullet holes, but there were no injuries reported. When officers arrived, they saw two groups shooting at each other, then leaving the scene.

One car was stopped by Hammond Police and four people were detained. Louisiana State Police stopped another vehicle and detained 4 more people. Six weapons and methamphetamine were recovered.

The following people were arrested and booked:

  • Cameron Lee, 20 years old of Kentwood, principle to attempted first-degree murder, compounding a felony
  • Damain Barnes, 22 years old of Kentwood, attempted first-degree murder, possession of schedule I & II narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, compounding a felony
  • Sinadra Coleman, 29 years old of Kentwood, attempted first-degree murder, compounding a felony
  • Kevin Coleman, 26 years old of Kentwood, principle to attempted first-degree murder, compounding a felony
  • Jaquan Muse, 21 years old of Ponchatoula, unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits, contributing to the dequincy of a juvenile
  • Gregory Cook, 23 years old of Hammond, unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits, contributing to the dequincy of a juvenile
  • A 15-year-old juvenile from Hammond, juvenile in possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits, misrepresentation to gain entry into a drinking establishment
  • A 16-year-old juvenile from Ponchatoula, misrepresentation to gain entry into a drinking establishment

