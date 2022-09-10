BBB Accredited Business
St. Charles Catholic wins a thriller over Lutcher, 21-20

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Lutcher raced out to a 14-0 advantage against St. Charles Catholic, but the Comets stormed back to pull out a thrilling victory over the Bulldogs, 21-20.

Ayden Authement scored on a nine-yard run to make it 14-7, then tied it on a 48-yard touchdown pass from Authement to Davon Sturgis to make it 14-14.

The Comets took the lead on an Authement to Daniel Joseph 13-yard touchdown to make it 21-14.

Quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield scored three rushing touchdowns on the night, but after his final score, Lutcher missed the extra point.

St. Charles Catholic hits the road to face Teurlings Catholic next week.

