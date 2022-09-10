BBB Accredited Business
Sunny with spotty storms to start the weekend

Front on the way this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A few spotty afternoon storms to watch for this weekend, but a front this week will dry us out.

Saturday temperatures will climb into the high 80s with period of sun through the day. This sunshine will fuel spotty storms across the area in the afternoon and early evening.

By the end of the weekend, drier air moves in, lowering rain chances. This dry air sticks around the rest of the week.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80s by the end of the week, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 60s. On the South Shore, overnight lows will remain in the 70s.

