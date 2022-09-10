BBB Accredited Business
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A female driver was shot early Saturday morning (Sept. 10) while stopped at a red light on Tulane Avenue, New Orleans police said.

The 47-year-old victim was stopped at the intersection of Tulane Avenue and Norman C. Francis Parkway in Mid-City around 3:49 a.m., police said, when the unidentified passenger of another vehicle “began firing shots.”

The NOPD said the victim was struck several times and taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. The nature of her injuries and her condition have not been disclosed.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

