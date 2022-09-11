BBB Accredited Business
Dry air takes over as front moves in Sunday

Temperatures will fall below average this week
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday will be a sunny and warm end to the weekend.

Temperatures climb into the low 90s today with plenty of sunshine. We could see a few showers later in the evening, but the day will be mostly dry.

Winds shift from the north this week as a cold front passes through. Rain chances fall to near zero, and our high temperatures will be in the mid 80s through midweek.

We rebound back to around average temperatures by the end of the week.

