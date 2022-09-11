LSU student issued misdemeanor after walking onto field during game, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say a student was issued a misdemeanor summons after allegedly walking onto the field during Saturday night’s game in Tiger Stadium.

The incident happened around 7:06 p.m. and involved Marwan Okeil, according to officials.

Tiger Stadium (Josh Auzenne | wafb)

Officers in the stadium were quickly able to apprehend Okeil and transport him to the LSU Police Department.

The student was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespass and resisting an officer.

