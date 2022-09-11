BBB Accredited Business
Michael Thomas active for Saints matchup against the Falcons

Michael Thomas is active for today's game against the Falcons. (Source: Garland Gillen).
Michael Thomas is active for today's game against the Falcons. (Source: Garland Gillen).
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s official, Michael Thomas will be back in the Black and Gold today against the Falcons. In the Saints injury report, the wide receiver was listed as active for the 12 p.m. game on FOX 8.

Thomas last suited up for the Saints in the 2020 playoffs against the Bucs.

Saints inactives for Sunday’s game: Nick Vannett, Tre’Quan Smith, Dwayne Washington, Paulson Adebo, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and Wyatt Davis.

The Saints are 5.5-point favorites against the Falcons.

