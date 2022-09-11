BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Nicondra: Less humid air moving in

Cold front arrives Monday
First fall front moves south bringing dry air into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast for...
First fall front moves south bringing dry air into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast for the start of the week.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday is turning out fairly pleasant with just a smattering of spotty showers developing across the region. We can expect a nice day on Monday as well. We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm as the first fall front of the season provides some uplift. Drier air will settle in late Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely be a bit cooler with low 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and even a few upper 60s away from the water. Expect dry conditions for a couple of days rain wise before the front washes out and some moisture rebounds towards the end of the week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Morning weather update for Sunday, Sept. 11
Morning weather update for Sunday, Sept. 11
Rain this week
Dry air takes over as front moves in Sunday
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 9/10
Nicondra's Saturday evening weather forecast 9/10
Drier air moves in behind a front Monday.
Nicondra: Mostly sunny and warm to close out the weekend