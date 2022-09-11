Nicondra: Less humid air moving in

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunday is turning out fairly pleasant with just a smattering of spotty showers developing across the region. We can expect a nice day on Monday as well. We can’t rule out a shower or thunderstorm as the first fall front of the season provides some uplift. Drier air will settle in late Monday into Tuesday. Tuesday morning will likely be a bit cooler with low 60s north of Lake Pontchartrain and even a few upper 60s away from the water. Expect dry conditions for a couple of days rain wise before the front washes out and some moisture rebounds towards the end of the week.

