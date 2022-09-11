BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

NOFD contains two-alarm fire in Treme

A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North...
A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, the NOFD said.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A two-alarm fire at a largely abandoned building in Treme was brought under control early Sunday (Sept. 11) by nearly four dozen firefighters, the New Orleans Fire Department said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue, which was first reported at 5:38 a.m. The NOFD said the first of 6 units manned by 45 firefighters arrived at 5:43 a.m., sounded a second alarm at 5:54 a.m. and brought the fire under control by 6:17 a.m.

A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North...
A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, the NOFD said.(New Orleans Fire Department)

The NOFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation, but that it appeared to have started in the kitchen space of what most recently was TaTa’s Wings Wine and Oyster Bar. The business has no listed phone number and does not appear to have had any social media presence since 2020.

NOFD spokesman Gregory Davis said firefighters had to force their entry into the boarded-up, two-story brick building as the fire intensified. They were able to contain the fire mostly to the kitchen area. Davis said two other business spaces on the first floor and six unoccupied apartments on the second floor were left largely unaffected by the fire.

A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North...
A two-alarm fire was contained early Sunday (Sept. 11) at the corner of Basin Street and North Claiborne Avenue in Treme, the NOFD said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week

Latest News

Should Louisiana eliminate state income tax?
Lawmakers to discuss broad tax reforms including eliminating income tax in preparation of next year’s legislative session
A funeral mass was held on Saturday (Sept. 10) for former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu. ...
Hundreds attend the funeral for former Mayor Moon Landrieu
Should Louisiana eliminate state income tax?
Should Louisiana eliminate state income tax?
NOPD investigating two shootings in New Orleans on Saturday
NOPD investigating two shootings in New Orleans on Saturday