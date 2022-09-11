BBB Accredited Business
Tulane shuts out Alcorn State, 52-0

Tulane starts the season 2-0 after dominating Alcorn State.
(Tulane Athletics)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s defense pitched it’s first shutout since 1997, while the offense racked up 558 yards. Combining a total team effort, the Green Wave dominated Alcorn State, 52-0.

Quarterback Michael Pratt connected on 17 of 21 attempts for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Shae Wyatt went for 130 yards and a touchdown. Jha’Quan Jackson pulled in four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Green Wave plays its first road contest of the season it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State (2-0) on Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m.

