Tulane shuts out Alcorn State, 52-0

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tulane’s defense pitched it’s first shutout since 1997, while the offense racked up 558 yards. Combining a total team effort, the Green Wave dominated Alcorn State, 52-0.

Quarterback Michael Pratt connected on 17 of 21 attempts for a career-high 318 yards and three touchdowns.

Wide receiver Shae Wyatt went for 130 yards and a touchdown. Jha’Quan Jackson pulled in four catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The Green Wave plays its first road contest of the season it travels to Manhattan, Kansas to take on Kansas State (2-0) on Saturday, September 17, at 2 p.m.

