61-year-old killed in Broadmoor neighborhood shooting identified

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 61-year-old man was shot and killed Friday evening (Sept. 9) in the Broadmoor neighborhood, according to NOPD.

Around 7:37 p.m., police responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Toledano Street. When officers arrived, they found a man, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Wilbert Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

