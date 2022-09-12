Bruce: 1st front arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first fall front is on the way and will arrive tonight.

LOOK AT THIS; yes i'm yelling it out. the first fall front moves in. You will feel much lower humidity starting tonight, lasting through most of the week. Bright sun-blue skies. While warm daytime highs in the upper 80s, the air will feel great! Lows in the 60s north & 70 south. pic.twitter.com/RNvgEpBX40 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 12, 2022

The first cold front of the season moves through tonight, dropping our temperatures into the mid 80s this week. Dew points will fall significantly, making it feel much less humid.

Overnight lows on the North Shore will be well into the 60s, while the South Shore sees lows in the low 70s. Rain chances are near zero through midweek.

In the tropics, all is quiet in our part of the world.

