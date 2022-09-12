6 cars wrecked, deputy, suspect injured after chase from Harvey to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputy is recovering from minor injuries after a female suspect led officials on a chase across parish lines Monday afternoon.

Jefferson Parish authorities say the chase started in Harvey just after 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 12. A female suspect led deputies on a 20-min chase across the Crescent City Connection bridge into Orleans Parish.

Officials say the woman threw a firearm out of the car during the pursuit.

The chase ended near the intersection of Galvez and Poydras when the woman crashed into multiple cars trying to navigate a u-turn.

A woman led deputies on a chase from Jefferson Parish into Orleans Parish Monday afternoon. (WVUE)

Six vehicles were wrecked in total, including three JPSO units, two of which police say the woman wrecked into on the West Bank.

One deputy and the woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Officials say she will be taken into custody upon release.

