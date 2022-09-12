Disney releases first teaser trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’

(CNN) - Disney fans are looking forward to heading under the sea next summer after the studio released the first teaser clip for the upcoming live-action version of “The Little Mermaid.”

The clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for legs.

The film’s director says it was important to honor the original while also bringing some depth to the new film.

It will feature four brand new songs, as well as favorites like “Part of Your World,” which fans get a glimpse of in the teaser trailer.

Bailey, a 22-year-old R&B singer, told Variety she has seen some criticism on social media for casting Black woman as Ariel.

Disney’s 1989 animated film featuring a white, red-headed Ariel was a retelling of a 19th century fairy tale.

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26.

