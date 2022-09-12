First front arrives tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s the last day of the heat and humidity for at least a few days as our first front of fall is set to arrive later this evening.

This front will set the stage for a beautiful stretch of weather through most of the work week. Now today it’s still going to be hot as highs try to touch 90 degrees and skies remain mostly sunny. There is a small chance by late afternoon we pop a storm or two but generally speaking this frontal passage will be dry. Come first thing Tuesday morning, that’s when the feel outside will be different as lows dip well into the 60s on the North Shore, with low 70s south of the lake.

Sunny, less humid conditions will rule the midweek forecast with not much “weather” to talk about. Highs will drop a degree or two but the overall feel outside will be quite nice due to low dew points. For now, I think we keep the better feeling air around at least into Friday. Next weekend should see a transition back to humidity and maybe some small rain chances.

It’s the most likely time to have a hurricane in the Atlantic Basin when we hit the second week of September and well this year, we don’t. Two waves way off the coast of Africa are being monitored for development but outside of that, the next 7 days look quiet.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.