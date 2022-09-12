‘It looks like a swamp!’: Unfinished road work making life harder some N.O. East residents

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On nearly every block across the Greater New Orleans areas, roadwork signs can be found. But for one New Orleans East neighborhood, the roadwork is causing a swampy issue as people wait for construction to begin.

“It looks like a swamp,” said one resident, who didn’t want to be identified.

Hammond Street at East View Drive has been closed for a year. It’s overgrown with trees and weeds. Standing water attracts bugs and other critters.

Unfortunately, it’s not the only area of their neighborhood slated for construction. There are several streets closed. The lack of progress has residents feeling upset, frustrated, and forgotten about.

Unfinished road work in one New Orleans East neighborhood is causing concern for people who live nearby. (WVUE)

Unfinished road work in one New Orleans East neighborhood is causing concern for people who live nearby. (WVUE)

“I mean we have to go all out of our way just to get to our house and we normally park on the back because of my disability and we can’t park there,” said another resident who lives next to the closed street. Their driveway is blocked due to the unfinished roadwork.

“It just feels like you know, we’re paying taxes-- for what? To live like this? Who wants to live like this? I don’t,” they said.

Other residents who saw Fox 8 in the neighborhood stopped by to air their grievances on the matter. They didn’t want to go on camera because they say they are embarrassed by the state of the streets in their neighborhood.

“Because you know how it looks,” said one resident, who mentioned she doesn’t even invite friends over because she’s embarrassed by the overgrown street. “We’re not used to this street looking like this. We would rather have the potholes than this.”

She worries this swampy situation could turn dangerous. The sidewalk drops off several feet into a marsh-like area.

Unfinished road work in one New Orleans East neighborhood is causing concern for people who live nearby. (WVUE)

“I have a grandson. I have to watch him. He’s seven years old you know, he could fall off in there. Someone could come through here and drive off in it,” they say.

A spokesperson for Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office said the foundation at this site is unsuitable; saying a fast fix to the groundwork would settle rapidly.

“The existing subgrade here was determined “unsuitable,” which means any significant load placed here will settle very rapidly. In order to determine how deep we need to excavate to replace this unsuitable material, DPW had to consult the materials lab. The most time-efficient plan now is for a lab engineer to be present while we test pit the block and determine how deep we need to replace.

Our AE is conveying this to the contractor. Once determined, we will ask the contractor to then begin the work.”

With no exact timeline for when work should begin, city councilmember for District E, Oliver Thomas, said this isn’t good enough.

“Let’s bring our resources, let’s take our contractors and concentrate on the neighborhoods that are behind, get them up to par and move to the next neighborhood,” he said. “The least we can do is have these projects on time and on budget. A year and a half later definitely ain’t on time.”

In the meantime, residents in the area said they feel forgotten about.

“It feels like, you know, they don’t know we’re out here. But we are here. We’re paying taxes and everything, but we are back here. And I don’t want to see this like this. I don’t,” said the resident.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.