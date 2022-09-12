Last hot day, front moves through tonight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures climb into the low 90s for one more day, cooler air is on the way!

A few pop-up showers are possible in the early afternoon and evening Monday.

The first cold front of the season moves through tonight, dropping our temperatures into the mid 80s this week. Dew points will fall significantly, making it feel much less humid.

Overnight lows on the North Shore will be well into the 60s, while the South Shore sees lows in the low 70s. Rain chances are near zero through midweek.

