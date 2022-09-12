BBB Accredited Business
LSU hosts unbeaten Miss. St. to start SEC play

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is 1-1 and coming off a 65-17 win over Southern before getting into the grind of the SEC schedule starting Saturday, Sept. 17.

Head coach Brian Kelly had some fun with the media on Monday, Sept. 12, as he was somewhat tardy for his news conference. However, the laughs quickly disappeared as Kelly got serious to talk about the Tigers’ next opponent, Mississippi State, which visits Death Valley.

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.

The LSU Tigers (1-1) used a historic first quarter to take down the Southern Jaguars (1-1) 65-17 in the first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Head coach Mike Leach and his Bulldogs are off to an impressive 2-0 start, with a 49-23 home win over Memphis and then a 39-17 road triumph at Arizona.

Of course, the No. 1 thing that comes to mind with “State” is its “Air Raid” offense.

Junior quarterback Will Rogers has already racked up 763 yards passing in those two victories, with nine touchdowns against just two interceptions. Four MSU receivers already have 10 catches or more.

Leach and company torched LSU in Tiger Stadium two years ago but the Tigers had a nice defensive plan in Starkville last year to bounce back.

It’s a 5 p.m. start in Tiger Stadium and the Bulldogs are currently a two-point favorite.

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels has been solid with five touchdown passes so far this year, with no interceptions.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13)
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13)

But Garrett Nussmeier’s debut against Southern was a bit rocky. He entered the game in the second quarter with LSU already ahead 44-0. He threw a pair of ill-advised interceptions before the night was over.

The second pick was an underhanded toss straight to a Jag defender that resulted in a touchdown and Southern’s first points of the night in the third quarter.

