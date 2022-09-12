BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSU QB Jayden Daniels produces nearly perfect performance in a win over Southern

By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU gets back on track in convincing fashion beating up on Southern, 65-17. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had only one incompletion, and accounted for four touchdowns.

“Excited about the victory obviously. The tings we talked about were getting off to a great start. Playing with a sense of urgency. It’s our second game in eight days. We were going to be challenged in our preparation. I thought the guys bounced back and were prepared very well. It was an exciting day in Baton Rouge. Playing Southern, we were excited about this matchup. It was great for the city, the community. Playing a traditionally HBCU school. That meant a lot. We were happy to get this game. More importantly the guys wanted to get back on the field, and play this game the right way,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

“We just went out there and played football. The thing about last week, it was the first time we were playing with each other. Everybody, new staff, new players. We were still getting that feeling of how we can rock and roll. This week they let us just go out there and make plays and be playmakers,” said quarterback Jayden Daniels

LSU opens SEC play next week, and it’s against Mississippi State. A school they beat on the road last season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl missing since leaving school in ride-share vehicle, NOPD says

Latest News

Jayden Daniels accounts for 4 TD's in an LSU victory.
The Athletic's Brody Miller and Garland Gillen recap an LSU win over Southern
SU, LSU bands come together for historic halftime performance
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU, Southern unite for historic matchup
LSU VS. SOUTHERN: Everything you need to know for game day