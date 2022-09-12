Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man accused of fondling a Tulane University student on campus last week has been arrested and booked with a sex offense, authorities said Monday (Sept. 12).

Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a probation violation in connection with an incident reported last Wednesday evening to Tulane University police. Court records show McCrary was arrested last Friday and made his first court appearance Saturday.

According to Tulane police, McCrary was seated at a table near the university’s commons area by the Berger Family Lawn when the student passed. McCrary started walking with the student, who did not know him, then told the student there was an insect on them and slapped the student on the buttocks.

The student notified Tulane police from an on-campus residence hall and McCrary was captured on surveillance video leaving the campus.

Tulane University police said this surveillance image shows Gregory McCrary leaving campus after committing a sexual battery against a student on Sept. 7, 2022. (Tulane University Police Department)

Court records show McCrary already was out on a $3,000 bond after a March arrest when he was accused of the illegal carrying of weapons. He was due back in court for that case on Oct. 6.

Orleans Parish Magistrate Commissioner Robert Blackburn set McCrary’s bond in the sexual battery case at $3,000, and included a stay-away order banning McCrary from the Tulane campus if he is again freed on bond.

