Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say

police lights
police lights(KLTV)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.

Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.

