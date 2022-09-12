Man fatally shot in Algiers, police say
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot in Algiers Sunday evening according to NOPD.
The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a call of a shooting at the intersection of Vespasian Boulevard and Westbend Parkway.
Upon arrival, officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information is currently available.
