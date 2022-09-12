BBB Accredited Business
Missouri congresswoman wants Russian visas denied for UN General Assembly

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) says “Russia has forfeited their right to be treated as a responsible member of the international community” because of the Ukraine invasion.
Smile Train(Smile Train)
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - “They took away our peace and our safe, but they will never took away our freedom.”

Speaking from Kyiv, Ukraine, Katerina Krivenko explains the chaos she’s experienced in the past seven months since Russia invaded her country. “We are ready to act,” says Krivenko. “We are ready to support each other. We don’t stop.”

As a speech therapist for Smile Train, an organization that works globally with children with cleft lips and palates, Katerina says her work is what brings her a sense of normalcy.

While Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues to threaten the livelihoods of Ukrainians, Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner is calling on the U.S. State Department to take further action.

“As far as I’m concerned, Russia has forfeited their right to be treated as a responsible member of the international community,” said Wagner.

As Vice Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs and House Financial Services Committees, Wagner sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on August 31.

In it, she asks Blinken to deny any top Russian officials a visa to the United States to attend the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

“I believe that we need to punish Putin and Russia for the brutality of their unprovoked invasion and their war crimes against a sovereign country and people in the Ukraine,” said Wagner.

Wagner says her request “falls back on the Foreign Relations Act of 1990.” In her letter to Sec. Blinken, she says that act in fact requires denying the visas.

The event runs from September 13th to the 22nd with heads of states and government leaders from around the world meeting at the UN to talk about shared global priorities.

The Gray Washington News Bureau did reach out to the State Department for this report, a spokesperson said the department doesn’t comment on communications with Congress.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

