Pelicans Exec Swin Cash inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - on Friday, Swin Cash showed off the perfect fit of her hall of fame jacket.

And on Saturday, the Pelicans Vice-President of Basketball Operations took her place in the Hall of Fame.

Cash won championships in college as a player at Connecticut and in the WNBA with the Detroit Shock, where she was the second overall draft pick in 2002. She also won a title in Seattle.

Cash has a couple of Olympic gold medals with the other hardware she’s collected over the years.

And now, she’s enshrined in basketball’s hall of fame.

Cash’s role as an executive in the NBA just adds to an already stout career resume. That part of her legacy is just beginning.

The Pelicans hired Cash in 2019 and she is currently one of a total of six women that hold an executive position in the NBA. Team owner Gayle Benson is one of 11 women that hold an ownership position in the league.

The Pelicans gave tribute to their VP for her career-defining accomplishment.

In her acceptance speech, Cash thanked Benson and Executive VP David Griffin for giving her an opportunity to be a leader in the front office. She also put the world on notice, touting the Pelicans as the next big thing in the NBA this upcoming season, saying, “Y’all give it up for the Pelicans. We’re coming.”

"Y'all give it up for the Pelicans... We're comin'." pic.twitter.com/dHR7JXM08q — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) September 11, 2022

To watch Cash’s speech in full, see below.

