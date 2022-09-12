Saints open as underdogs against the Buccaneers

BBB Accredited Business
The Saints block a FG to secure victory over the Falcons. (Source: Michael Nance)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s a battle of 1-0 teams when Tampa Bay visits New Orleans this Sunday. The Bucs absolutely dominated the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Saints victory wasn’t secured until the final whistle after a blocked field goal.

Week 1 performances could’ve weighed into the Saints being underdogs to the Bucs by 2.5 points (according to FanDuel Sportsbook). But if you go by past history, the Saints should be the favorites.

The Saints are 4-0 against Tom Brady when he’s the starting QB for Tampa Bay in the regular season.

Tampa is 1-0 against the spread this year, and the Saints are 0-1 (they were favored by 5.5 over Atlanta).

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. this Sunday on FOX 8.

