BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay 5 students $5 each to bully a classmate

She faces 5 counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles, 1 count of malfeasance in office
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A substitute physical education teacher is accused of encouraging students to commit a battery and bully a classmate, the Caddo Sheriff’s Office reports.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo...
Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Monday, Sept. 12 and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.

The incident happened during a P.E. class Aug. 23 at North Caddo Elementary Middle School, according to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division.

Caddo sheriff’s Detective Dennis Williams said Smith offered to pay five different students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appear to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

The substitute teacher sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up, the Sheriff’s Office reports. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
Fox 8 Football Friday player of the week
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says

Latest News

Unfinished road work in one New Orleans East neighborhood is causing concern for people who...
‘It looks like a swamp!’: Unfinished road work making life harder some N.O. East residents
Gregory McCrary, 24, was booked with misdemeanor sexual battery, criminal trespass and a...
Man accused of fondling student on Tulane’s campus arrested
Saints "Fail Cake"
New Orleans supermarket selling ‘Fail Cakes’ to commemorate Falcons’ blown 16-point lead
Six vehicles wrecked as suspect flees Jefferson Parish into downtown New Orleans
Six vehicles wrecked as suspect flees Jefferson Parish into downtown New Orleans