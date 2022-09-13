Bruce: Lower humidity; cooler nights

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last nights cold front has brough the much anticipated lower humidity and cooler night time temperatures.

These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the 68-70 range overnight.

Any little bit helps. temps today are 3-5° lower than yesterday. The bigger deal is the lower humidity and better feeling air. We get this for another 2-3 days with dry skies. Humidity returns over the weekend with a slim rain chance. 50s tonight north and 60s south. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/hAx8ov3dVP — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) September 13, 2022

The end of the week will be a bit warmer in the high 80s. Rain chances don’t come back until the weekend.

In the trpoics we are watching 2 waves. As of now no concern for the north central gulf Coast.

