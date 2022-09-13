BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Bruce: Lower humidity; cooler nights

Bruce: Cooler nights; lower humidity
Bruce: Cooler nights; lower humidity(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Last nights cold front has brough the much anticipated lower humidity and cooler night time temperatures.

These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Wednesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the 68-70 range overnight.

The end of the week will be a bit warmer in the high 80s. Rain chances don’t come back until the weekend.

In the trpoics we are watching 2 waves. As of now no concern for the north central gulf Coast.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

Latest News

Next 3 days
Dry and sunny for a few days
Today's Forecast
Sunny skies, low humidity for a few days
Early evening weather update for Monday, Sept. 12
Early evening weather update for Monday, Sept. 12
Bruce: 1st fall front arrives tonight
Bruce: 1st front arrives tonight