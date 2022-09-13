De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp.

But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.

How about the De La Salle Cavaliers on Friday night. They trailed Holy Cross 22-0 at half, but stormed back to beat the Tigers, 28-22. PJ Martin (@pjallday_2) rushes for 292 yards in the game. @dls_athletics pic.twitter.com/d74LNSLPhS — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 12, 2022

Cavaliers running back PJ Martin was absolutely unstoppable in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 67 and 68 yards. He finished the contest with 292 yards rushing.

Martin is also FOX 8 Football Friday player of the week nominee.

This week, the undefeated Cavaliers play St. Paul’s at Yulman Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.