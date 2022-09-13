BBB Accredited Business
De La Salle overcomes 22-0 halftime deficit to beat Holy Cross, 28-22

De La Salle scores 28 unanswered points to beat Holy Cross.
De La Salle scores 28 unanswered points to beat Holy Cross.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Looking at the halftime score of the Holy Cross-De La Salle game you would think the Tigers had an easy runaway victory in their grasp.

But, no one told the De La Salle Cavaliers that. Trailing 22-0 at the break, the Cavaliers scored 28 unanswered point to beat Holy Cross, 28-22.

Cavaliers running back PJ Martin was absolutely unstoppable in the second half, scoring on touchdown runs of 67 and 68 yards. He finished the contest with 292 yards rushing.

Martin is also FOX 8 Football Friday player of the week nominee.

This week, the undefeated Cavaliers play St. Paul’s at Yulman Stadium.

