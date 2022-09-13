BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Infant, deputy injured in crash following police chase in Marrero; 3 teens in custody

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - Three juveniles are in custody after leading police on a chase in a stolen car on the West Bank, officials say.

The crash began in Westwego sometime before 11:30 a.m. on Tues., Sept. 13.

Sheriff Joe Loptino says the car was reportedly stolen in Orleans Parish and had stolen plates from another vehicle reported stolen in Jefferson Parish

A Jefferson Parish motorcycle deputy was struck during the chase around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of the Westbank Expressway and Westwood Drive. Sheriff Lopinto says the deputy is expected to be okay. Two other vehicles were damaged.

The suspects crashed a second time at the intersection of Barataria and Lapalco Boulevards. At least three vehicles were wrecked, including one driven by a young woman with a 10-month-old inside. Both suffered minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Three juveniles, ages 15, 16, and 17, were taken to a hospital for minor injuries and will be taken into custody upon release. One of the juveniles is from Orleans Parish and the other two, including the driver, are from Jefferson Parish, Lopinto says.

Jefferson Parish deputies chased another suspect Monday from Harvey to downtown New Orleans. That chase ended when a female suspect failed to navigate a u-turn, crashing into multiple vehicles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
A woman driver was shot early Saturday (Sept. 10) while stopped at a stoplight at the...
Woman driver shot at Tulane Avenue stoplight, police say

Latest News

Father killed; daughter in critical condition following home invasion in Hammond
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion, Tangipahoa sheriff says
Large police presence in Marrero following possible police chase with injuries
Large police presence in Marrero following possible police chase with injuries
FILE - In this March 8, 2017 file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant listens to Senate floor...
Former Gov. Phil Bryant helped Brett Favre secure welfare funding for USM volleyball stadium, texts reveal
Deputies say that on Monday night a suspect was barricaded inside a home on Barque Place in the...
Nine-Hour standoff ends in arrest of Abita Springs man