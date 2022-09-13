Destrehan and Karr continue to hold the top two spots in the FOX 8 “Big 8″ rankings”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Destrehan and Karr held steady to the top two spots in our “Big 8″ rankings after convincing wins.

St . Paul’s dropped out of our ranking after losing to Brother Martin, and Rummel moves into the Top-8 after beating Division III power, U-High.

1. Destrehan

The Wildcats dominated on both sides of the ball to produce a big win over John Ehret, 42-6.

Destrehan wins big over John Ehret, 42-6. The Wildcats are rolling on both sides of the ball. Destrehan offense is powered by QB Jai Eugene, Jr., WR Daniel Blood, and RB Shane Lee. The defense forced five fumbles in the game. pic.twitter.com/m423q7iEOy — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 10, 2022

Quarterback Jai Eugene, Jr., running back Shane Lee, and wide receiver Daniel Blood kept the offense rolling. Defensively, the Wildcats forced five fumbles.

Destrehan hits the road to face East Ascension on Friday.

2. Karr

Edna Karr crushed Scotlandville in a road test, 46-8.

Karr dominates Scotlandville, 46-8. Deantre Jackson rushed 12 times for 175 yards, 2 rushing TD's. Christopher Vasquez rushed 12 times for 129 yards and a TD. Sweet INT by Ryan Robinson, Jr. (@ryan1rob) at the end of the highlights. pic.twitter.com/gBdBY77mZh — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 10, 2022

Deantre Jackson rushed 12 times for 175 yards, 2 rushing TD’s. Christopher Vasquez rushed 12 times for 129 yards and a TD.

Karr and Warren Easton meet up on Saturday night at Behrman.

3. Brother Martin ran all over St. Paul’s 28-14. The Wolves scored touchdowns after Mark Bonis put his second unit in the game.

Brother Martin beats St. Paul's, 28-14. Jordan West with 2 rushing TD's, and Torey Lambert also finds the end zone for a score. pic.twitter.com/XnaT4Pl56y — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 10, 2022

Jordan West found the end zone twice, and Torey Lambert (left the game early with an injury) rushed for a touchdown.

The ‘Saders are at St. Thomas More out of Lafayette on Friday night.

4. St. Augustine

The Purple Knights stifled Landry, 35-0. Amare’ Cooper threw three first-half touchdown passes in the contest.

St. Aug is at Class 5A champ Zachary on Friday.

5. John Curtis

The Patriots drop only one spot in our rankings after falling to powerhouse Zachary, 40-21.

Alabama commit Eli Holstein was dealing all night for the Broncos. Curtis trailed only 20-13 at the break, but Zachary was too much in the second half.

John Curtis visits Oak Grove (Hattiesburg) on Thursday

6. St. Charles Catholic

The Comets won in a thriller over Lutcher, 21-20. SCC is the defending Division III champs, and they’re primed for another run to a trophy.

St. Charles Catholic wins an absolute thriller over Lutcher, 21-20. That final play of the game...are you kidding me. pic.twitter.com/1Q3Fsh8Q5J — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 10, 2022

The Comets are on the road this week in a matchup with Teurlings Catholic (Lafayette area).

7. Warren Easton

The Eagles drop only one spot after a close defeat to Division I champ Catholic, 43-34.

Warren Easton running back Fred Robertson produced a monster game against Catholic. Robertson rushed for 274 yards and 3 TD's. Catholic High won the contest, 43-34. pic.twitter.com/WW5F5bzrl9 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) September 10, 2022

Fredrick Robertson rushed for 274 yards and 3 TD’s in a loss.

8. Rummel

The Raiders have produced strong wins against Ouachita and U-High.

Quarterback Casey Avrard is in tune with his receivers this season, and could rack up some big numbers this season.

Rummel is at Shaw this Friday in our FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week.”

Teams to keep an eye on in future polls: Newman, E.D. White, and Lutcher.

