Dry and sunny for a few days

Nice-feeling air continues behind cold front
Next 3 days
By Hannah Gard
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dry, nice-feeling air remains today behind last night’s cold front.

These drier conditions will linger through the end of the week. Temperatures Tuesday stay in the mid 80s, with North Shore overnight lows falling into the 50s. The South Shore remains in the low 70s overnight.

The end of the week will be a bit warmer in the high 80s. Rain chances don’t come back until the weekend.

