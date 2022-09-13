BBB Accredited Business
Father dead; daughter critical following home invasion, Tangipahoa sheriff says

Deputies say they heard shots inside the Hammond apartment shortly as they responded to the scene
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A home invasion Monday (Sept. 12) night leaves a Hammond father dead and his 12-year-old daughter in critical condition, according to information from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies discovered Donte Perry, 33, dead inside his apartment from an apparent gunshot wound. His daughter initially received treatment at North Oaks Medical Center before being transferred to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.

Travis says that just before 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, the sheriff’s office received reports of three to four men inside the residence on Rufus Bankston Road armed with guns. As deputies responded, they heard shots fired inside of the apartment, Travis said.

The identity of the suspects is unknown at this time, according to Travis, and he asked that anyone with any information at all call the sheriff’s office at 985-345-6150.

