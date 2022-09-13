BBB Accredited Business
Jeff Duncan Commentary: Saints produce improbable win over the Falcons

By Jeff Duncan
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wins don’t get any more unbelievable, unforgettable or unlikely than the one the Saints had on Sunday.

How improbable was the come-from-behind victory against Atlanta?

The numbers tell the story.

The Falcons had a 99.9 percent win probability in the final 2 minutes.

That 40-yard catch by Jarvis Landry in the last minute? It had a 19.6 percent probability of completion, the lowest of any reception in the NFL on Sunday.

The win marked the biggest fourth-quarter comeback in Saints history.

Before Sunday, the Saints’ record when trailing by 16 or more points in the final period was zero and 208.

As I watched the Saints rally, I was reminded of something Dennis Allen said last month.

In a one-on-one interview, he told me that the Saints would need to get comfortable winning close games this season. He expected to play a lot of nail-biters and wanted his team to be ready for the gauntlet -- mentally and physically.

And they were on Sunday.

Down the stretch the Saints played a like a team that believes it can win in any circumstance. The Falcons played like one that’s accustomed to losing.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the NFL over the years, it’s that anything can happen on any given Sunday. It’s never over until it’s over. Especially when the Atlanta Falcons are involved.

