BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

John Emery, Jr. returns to the field this Saturday for LSU

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will discuss his team’s upcoming matchup against Mississippi State during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 12.
By Garland Gillen
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a long absence from the field due to academic reasons, John Emery, Jr. will return this Saturday for LSU. Emery’s suspension lasted 15 games.

“Yeah, we’re excited about getting John back certainly. I’m excited for him. It’s been a long run for John in terms of getting a chance to get out and play for LSU. He’s worked hard to get back into this position, and now he gets an opportunity,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

Will he start, get a lot of playing time, that’s still up for debate.

“Let’s be careful now. He’s been off for a while. To put a lot of expectations on him in the first game, we certainly can’t do that. We’ve got other backs that have done really well, but he will be part of the mix. And make no mistake about it, we’ve seen his capabilities in camp. We’ve kept him active within our rotations, so he’s ready to play. We did that with obviously our mind’s eye toward the SEC competition coming up. Excited to get him back,” said Kelly.

Emery last played for LSU in 2020. The Destrehan alum missed the entire 2021 season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson on Wednesday (Sept. 7) dismissed five high-ranking members...
Five high-ranking supervisors ousted from Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
She said she feared for her life, so she left her grandson at the CPS headquarters in Jackson
The reporting person last observed 16-year-old Kaniya Hunt (pictured, black female) as she left...
16-year-old girl located safely after running away in ride-share vehicle after school, NOPD says
NOLA Mayor Latoya Cantrell
Mayor Cantrell says she won’t repay $30,000 in travel expenses

Latest News

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5)
LSU hosts unbeaten Miss. St. to start SEC play
LSU head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly recaps LSU win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
Southern recap and Mississippi State preview.
LSU head coach Brian Kelly recaps win over Southern; previews SEC opener against Miss. State
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs for a touchdown against Southern.
LSU QB Jayden Daniels produces nearly perfect performance in a win over Southern