Man, 19, charged in death of 18-year-old woman who fell off golf cart

Derek Helms is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a golf cart.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man after an 18-year-old woman fell off a golf cart and later died.

The Gaston County Police Department said officers received a report of someone falling off the vehicle on Monday, WBTV reports.

When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Gabby Carrigan unconscious and not breathing. She was taken to the hospital and died the next day.

Investigators believe several people were drinking and driving the golf cart in the area, including 19-year-old Derek Helms, who police said was driving the vehicle at the time Carrigan fell.

Helms was charged with involuntary manslaughter, DWI, felony serious injury by vehicle and reckless driving. He is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $300,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

